Cash 5 tickets sold in NC split record-high $2.1 million jackpot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday’s Cash 5 drawing produced two winning tickets for players who bought their tickets at Mecklenburg County convenience stores, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The two lucky winners split the $2.1 million jackpot and will each receive a $1.05 million prize.

One winning ticket was bought at the Circle K on University Boulevard in Charlotte.

The second winning ticket was bought at the Circle K on John J Delaney Drive in Charlotte.

Both tickets matched the numbers on all five balls, 3-5-34-40-41. The record-high jackpot marked the first time a Cash 5 jackpot estimate reached over $2 million in the game’s history.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.