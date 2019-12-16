Cashua Ferry Road bridge in Pee Dee to close for ‘extensive repairs’ in January

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A bridge along Cashua Ferry Road on the Darlington/Marlboro County Line will close in January, for what the South Carolina Department of Transportation calls ‘extensive repairs’.

The bridge on Cashua Ferry Road, also called SC-34, crosses over the Great Pee Dee River about 6 miles west of SC-38.

The SCDOT says the bridge has several areas of the deck that require extensive repairs. The work is tentatively scheduled to start on January 6, 2020 and should take about four weeks to complete.

The road will be closed during repairs. The SCDOT says the closure is due to relatively low traffic volumes, and in order to minimize the repair duration, cost, and impact to property owners in the area.

The current plan is for the detour to utilize SC-38, I-95, S-21-26E (N Williston Road), and S-16-495 (Georgetown Road). The net additional detour length will be about 16 miles, according to the SCDOT.

A map showing the proposed detour can be found below.

If you have any questions, you are encouraged to contact Resident Bridge Construction Engineer Thomas Bostic at (803) 317-4001.