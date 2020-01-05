CCMF announces new festival coming to Wildwood Beach, NJ this year

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced it will be hosting a new country music festival this year.

According to a post on CCMF’s Facebook page Saturday, the Barefoot Country Music Fest is happening on the boardwalk in Wildwood Beach, NJ.

The festival, happening June 19-21, 2020, will include more than 30 country music artists.

The first round of talent announcements start on January 7. Tickets go on sale on January 10.

This year’s CCMF will be June 4-7 in downtown Myrtle Beach.



