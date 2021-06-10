CCMF kicks off today, ready to entertain 35K fans for the next four days

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The largest country music event on the East Coast kicks off Thursday.

The Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) returns to Myrtle Beach for the first time since 2019 after taking a year off during the pandemic.

Starting Thursday evening, doors will open at 6 p.m., ready to entertain about 35,000 country music fans over the next four days.

Music will kick off at 5:30 p.m. outside the festival gates at the Nissan Titan tailgate with Leo Brooks.

Jordan Davis and Jake Owens will take the stage later on Thursday between 8:30 and 10 p.m.

While other popular music festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach canceled their 2021 shows, CCMF festival organizers say this weekend is a sold-out show.

“We are just so excited. I mean, the fact that we missed last year makes this year even more special. I think with COVID, everyone is just so excited to come back to live music. I didn’t realize how important live music was to most people’s lives and my life,” Bob Durkin, CCMF Organizer, said.

Some of the other big-named artists performing this weekend are Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, and Jake Owen.

For many people this weekend, including the performers taking the stage, it will be their first time in over a year to see or play live music with a large festival crowd.

Luke Combs will be playing on one of the main stages and tweeted earlier this week this will be his first show in 15 months.

Other main performances have also had number one hits they wrote during the pandemic that they’ll get to play for the first time on stage.

If you’re not attending the festival and want to avoid traffic, we have those roadway changes for you here.

If you’re looking for parking this evening, you can park near 21st and 24th Avenue North. Shuttles will be running back and forth to the event and parking lots. Parking passes are available on the festival’s website.

CCMF is the first large event The City of Myrtle Beach has approved since the pandemic emergency order expired.

The festival’s website says they will monitor health and safety concerns as needed. They say COVID vaccinations are recommended but not necessary, and masks aren’t required.

Tidelands Health will be offering vaccines to festival attendees at the will-call area inside Ground Zero on Thursday and Friday. Festivalgoers who want to be tested and/or vaccinated can simply walk in – no appointments are needed.