CCU, FMU make decisions on commencement ceremonies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Some local universities have announced changes for commencement ceremonies.

During a news conference on Thursday afternoon, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said he expected online instruction at the state’s public universities to continue through the remainder of the semester.



On Thursday night, in addition to announcing that classes will take place online and remain online for the rest of the spring 2020 semester, Coastal Carolina University announced that spring commencement ceremonies would be canceled.

“We have made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel our traditional on-campus spring commencement ceremonies. Commencement is a beloved CCU tradition and a singularly important moment for our graduating students and their families. Please know that planning is underway to commemorate the spring Class of 2020, which will include the conferring of degrees in a virtual fashion.“

-Statement from CCU’s president

Additional information from CCU can be found here.

Francis Marion University announced Thursday night that the school has postponed its graduation ceremonies. A new date for graduation will be announced at a later time.

More information about FMU’s changes can be found here.

Florence-Darlington Technical College has not yet made any announcement about changes to its graduation. It’s still set for May 14 as of Thursday night.

As of Thursday night, Horry Georgetown Technical College still has graduation set for May 13.

