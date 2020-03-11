CCU to extend spring break for students due to coronavirus

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University will extend spring break for students due to the coronavirus.

The announcement was made on CCU’s website Wednesday afternoon:

Wednesday, March 11, 1:38 p.m.

Coastal Carolina University’s administration and emergency management teams have been working diligently executing our response plan for the COVID-19 virus and its potential impacts. Based on the most recent data and guidelines provided by the CDC and DHEC, and now that the World Health Organization has declared a pandemic, CCU will extend spring break for students through March 20. Classes will resume on March 23.

Campus operations, including residence halls and dining services, are open.

All faculty and staff should report for their regular work schedule.

Additional detailed information will be provided today by 6 p.m. (Wednesday, March 11).