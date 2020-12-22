CDC issues new vaccine guidelines after severe allergic reactions reported

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Centers of Disease Control confirmed severe allergic reactions to the coronavirus vaccine. The agency issued new guidelines Saturday as Moderna’s vaccine rolled out Monday.

Doctors told News13, it’s not common to have an allergic reaction to the coronavirus vaccine. However, doctors worry since there have been reported allergic reaction people may be hesitant in getting vaccinated.

“Trouble breathing — to the point where you may pass out, rapid heart rate,” Dr. Raymond Holt, with McLeod Health, explained anaphylaxis. That’s the severe allergic reaction doctors are concerned about.

If experienced, patients must be treated at the hospital if an EpiPen isn’t nearby. However, reports show, out of 272,000 shots given, six allergic reactions have been reported.

Although an allergic reaction to the vaccine is rare, Dr. Holt said some people should be more concerned. “The patients who have allergic reactions before to various things especially injectable medications, those are the patients that need to be a ‘bit more concerned,” Dr. Holt said.

The CDC doesn’t recommend getting a second dose, if you experience an allergic reaction.

“You’re still going to have some protection,” Dr. Holt said. “With Pfizer it’s about 53% immunity somewhere around 7-10 days after the first shot,” he explained.

Both doses however, still won’t provide 100% protection from coronavirus. Dr. Holt said mask wearing and social distancing is critical in beating the virus until the vaccine is available to the public.

“We have to be careful, until then, to try to keep the deaths down,” Dr. Holt explained. He said COVID hospitalizations are back on the rise since Thanksgiving. Some local hospitals are nearing capacity.

Mcleod Health didn’t share exact numbers, but said it’s now seeing more COVID-19 patients than usual. Also, Tidelands Health has reached 112% percent capacity with 54 COVID patients. Conway Medical Center reports 60% capacity and is treating 30 COVID patients.

Dr. Holt’s Christmas wish? “The safest thing to do is to not travel,” he said. He told News13, how difficult staying home during the holidays can be, but it’s a sacrifice that will take a load off healthcare worker and potentially save lives.