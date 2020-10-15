Ceremonial signing of Firefighter Cancer Bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – Governor McMaster joined members of the General Assembly, the South Carolina Cancer Coalition and other state leaders for a ceremonial bill signing of the Firefighter Cancer Health Care Benefit Plan. With this new legislation the state will provide a one time payment of $20,000 upon diagnosis and $12,000 a year to help cover out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Douglas Clien, Asst. Chief for Horry County Fire Rescue, says today’s ceremony signing brought light to the importance of the sacrifices families also endure when a firefighter is battling cancer.

“One of the things we don’t think about are the unsung heroes that lead us through the greatest professions in the world and that’s our families and they make tremendous amounts of sacrifices for us to be able to do this job,” Clien says.

Tracy Williams, Chairperson of the Health & Safety Committee, S.C. Firefighter Assoc., is an 11 year cancer survivor and he spoke on his journey and how a bill like this would’ve helped back when he was battling the disease.

“In June of 2009, I was diagnosed with melanoma stage 3 cancer. While going through 2 surgeries and 12 months of chemotherapy I started wondering how could I support my family and continue to do the best job in the world,” Williams says.

Billy Dillon, Chief of Howe Springs Fire Rescue, also battled cancer, but didn’t have a bill back then to help with his financial burden.

“Luckily I was able to catch it quick but so many of my coworkers have not been able to do that and they go through months and months of extensive treatments,” Dillon says.

This bill will go into effect July 1, 2021.