Chance for showers will continue

Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of Labor Day weekend, with hit or miss showers most likely at the coast. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers along the Grand Strand. Weather will be nice tomorrow and Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be warm and humid, and that will lead to hit or miss showers in the afternoon, with the highest chance along the coast. The rain chance will continue next week, and we will have to watch Hurricane Dorian for the middle part of next week. If the storm impacts our area, we could see wind and rain Wednesday and Thursday. It will dry out and cool down once the storm moves away.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with showers at the coast. Lows 66 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered t-storms. Highs 99 inland, 84 beaches.

Monday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

