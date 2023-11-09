MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Well I am not sure about you, but I have enjoyed the warm and sunny weather we have been having. But as the saying in life goes, all good things good away. That warm and sunny weather will be replaced by cold and rainy weather this weekend. We need the rain, but the cold??

One more nice day for the area coming up on Friday. We will see partly cloudy skies, giving way to mostly cloudy skies by afternoon. A cold front will be moving into the area. Breezy conditions will develop as well on Friday. It will bring in warm southwest winds. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s area wide. May be a hair cooler along the immediate coast. Once the cold front moves through the area, it will stall just off the coast.

That will allow for a few low pressure systems to form along the stalled front. The first one will be Saturday. We will see much cooler temperatures, as highs top out in the upper 50s to low 60s across the area. Periods of on and off rain will be the story for Saturday. Outside of the rain, skies will remain pretty cloudy. Saturday night lows fall into the mid to upper 40s for the area. Closer to 50 right along the coast.

Sunday will be the wettest and coldest day of the next seven. Rain, which could be heavy at times will move through the area on Sunday. It looks to be one of those days where you just want to stay inside and stay warm. Maybe a good day to bring those Christmas decorations out. The rain will last through early evening. By Sunday night things will begin to clear out fairly quickly, setting up for a cool start on Monday.

Monday through Thursday looks to feature partly cloudy skies, with temperatures slowly warming into the 60s. By Thursday we could see a few areas reach 70. Overnight lows in the Pee Dee and border belt will be in the upper 30s and low 40s on Monday and Tuesday morning.

The one good thing about the rain, is we have now entered a severe drought for portions of the Pee Dee and border belt. Along the Grand Strand we are abnormally dry to a moderate drought. So, this weekends rain will not be drought busting, but will at least give us some needed rain.