Changes in Memorial Day services due to Covid-19 restrictions

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration announced that Memorial Day ceremonies will be different this year in response to Covid-19. Usually more than two hundred people would be at the Florence National Cemetery to honor our fallen soldiers, but due to the pandemic ceremonies aren’t open to the public.

Carolyn Howard, Director of Florence National Cemetery, says they usually have over 500 kids come to the cemetery to help place mini flags on the Veteran’s gravesites. Families may continue the tradition of placing flowers and small American flags at the Veteran’s gravesite. When doing so you are asked to adhere to health and safety guidelines and maintain social distancing.

Instead of having Memorial Day services, each VA National Cemetery conducted a brief wreath laying ceremony along with a moment of silence and the playing of Taps. Director Howard says she is heartbroken that they were not able to honor Veterans the way they usually do, but she wants families to know one thing.

“I want to assure them that we are still here, we are still operating. I want them to know that we are still taking care of their loved ones final resting place,” Howard says.

https://www.vlm.cem.va.gov/?utm_source=Veterans%20Legacy%20Memorial&utm_campaign=cem