Charleston students to collect data for climate study

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Students at two Charleston County elementary schools will have the opportunity to collect data and help scientists at NASA and NOAA who are analyzing data for an international climate change study.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports a $2,500 Department of Health and Environmental Control grant will help fund the project for students at James B. Edwards Elementary and Mount Pleasant Academy. Thirty-five schools from across South Carolina applied for the grant, and 10 were selected.

Charleston’s awardees will tackle two projects: restoring a salt marsh habitat and contributing relevant data to an international database for global analysis of climate change.

