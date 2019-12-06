Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, fatalities in Florida

MIAMI (AP/WBTW/CBS/CNN) – Police said there were multiple fatalities Thursday after a UPS driver was kidnapped by at least two robbery suspects who led police on a two-county chase that ended in gunfire at a busy intersection during rush hour.

Authorities said it began in Coral Gables after an armed robbery that took place at the Regent Jewelers located at 386 Miracle Mile.

Police said a woman was shot during the robbery. She was transported to a nearby hospital where her condition is not known.

Police in Miramar, about 20 miles north of where the incident started, said there were “multiple fatalities.” Television news helicopters showed first responders tending to at least one person who fell out of the UPS truck, moments after several shots were fired when the chase ended.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak Jr. offered a press conference Thursday evening where he confirmed that the UPS truck had been carjacked by two suspects and that someone had been shot at the jewelry store.

“This is what dangerous people do to get away,” said Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak Jr. “And this is what people will do to avoid capture. If people give up and are held accountable for their crimes, then we wouldn’t put this many people in danger.”

No word if any officers were struck by gunfire, but images showed at least one man on the ground next to the UPS truck.

Police said two suspects were dead, but there were no updates on the UPS driver.