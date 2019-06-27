Cheraw man missing nearly a month, police say

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) A Cheraw man has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Cheraw Police Department.

Terris Parson was first reported missing Sunday night June 2 in Cheraw. He was driving a 2010 champagne-colored Buick Lacrosse. Parson was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt, blue-jeans and tan timberland boots.

Chief Keith Thomas, Cheraw Police Department, said Parson left the GreyStone apartments that night and was later spotted on surveillance footage inside the ALCO convenience store. Officials believe it was the last time he was seen in Cheraw.

According to Chief Thomas, they later conducted a search warrant at a home on Chapman Street in Chesterfield County in connection to Parson’s disappearance.

“We determined that Terris was at a residence just outside of the city limits of Cheraw and since he went to that residence, nobody saw him since. We have arrested two individuals and charged them with obstruction of justice because they provided false information during the investigation,” Thomas said.

The individuals arrested are Andre Covington and Lillie Moore.

On Tuesday night, officials located Parson’s vehicle in Florence County off Pisgah Rd.

“We had SLED’s crime scene come in and work the case as far as the vehicle, and they were able to remove some evidence from the vehicle that we hope will give us some answers,” Thomas added.

News13 spoke with Parson’s neighbors at Greystone Apartments, where he lives, to see how they are affected.

“I heard about it, and we used to see him often. I live right here next door, and it’s been a sad time here,” said Mary Watson.

The Cheraw Police Department and the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office are both working on the case. They ask for anyone with information to please contact them immediately.

Cheraw Police – 843- 537- 7868

Chesterfield County -843-623-2101

“Come in, sit down and give us the information that you have. The family deserves that. Terris deserves that,” Thomas said.