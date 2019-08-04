Child among the three injured after Colleton Co. shooting

Walterboro, SC (WCBD)- Three people have been injured in a shooting that took place Saturday night in Walterboro.

Chief Barry McRoy of the Colleton County Fire and Rescue says a man, a woman, and child were injured by gunfire at 109 Glover Street at 8:59 p.m.

They are all currently in stable condition. The child is receiving treatment at MUSC Children’s, the woman at Trident Medical Center, and the man at Colleton Medical Center.

This story is developing. As we learn more, we will post updates to this story.