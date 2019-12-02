Chilly and breezy to start the week

The cold front that brought us the rain and storms on Sunday has pushed offshore. Temperatures will start to cool down as a second cold front pushes in for today. While this front shouldn’t bring any rain, it could bring a few more clouds today with a reinforcing shot of cooler air on Tuesday. High temperatures to start this week will be back in the 50s. It will stay dry for the first half of next week.

By late week temperatures will warm back into the 60s briefly ahead of our next front which looks to move in on Friday. This will bring more scattered showers followed by cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Today: Gradual clearing, cooler and breezy. High 53-57

Tonight: clear and cold. Lows 32-34 inland 36-37 beaches.

Tuesday: mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 52-54.