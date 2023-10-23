MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – If you have been wanting that taste of cold air, tonight is your night. High pressure is located over the area. With no cloud cover and light to no wind. That will allow our temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. Overnight lows in the Pee Dee will be in near 40. Some areas along the border belt, and western Pee Dee will see lows in the upper 30s. Time to turn on the heat! Along the coast, it will be chilly, but not as cold. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 40s under clear skies.

Tuesday starts a warm up for the area. As high pressure continues to occupy space over our area. That will allow for warming to start. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s. We will see lots of sunshine across the area. Still chilly Tuesday night, but not as cold. Lows in the Pee Dee and border belt will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Lows along the Grand Strand will be in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday high pressure starts to slide off the coast. We get more of a southerly flow into the area. That will do a few things for our weather. We will begin to warm up. In fact from Wednesday through the weekend, abnormally warm conditions will grace the area. Highs along the coast will be in the upper 70s, close to 80. By the end of the week the highs in the Pee Dee and border belt will surpass 80.

Not only will we heat up, but a return of some moisture aloft will help a few clouds develop each afternoon. That will keep the humidity up a little as well. So we may feel more like late spring, than late fall.