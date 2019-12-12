Chilly temperatures stick around with periods of heavy rain Friday

We’ll have lots of sunshine and chilly temperatures for today. A few clouds will build throughout the afternoon as highs only reach the upper 40s to low 50s. More clouds tonight with the chance for rain moving in, especially for the Pee Dee. Rain will continue off-and-on for Friday, periods of heavy rain possible, as highs remain in the 50s. Rainfall totals could reach 1.5″-2.5″ by early Saturday morning. We’ll gradually dry out on Saturday as temps start to warm back up. Highs will climb back into the 60s this weekend and to start next week. Temperatures could reach 70 on Tuesday ahead of the next system that will bring us rain for Tuesday afternoon. We will cool back down for the second half of next week.
Today: sunny and chilly. Highs 48-52
Tonight: mostly cloudy, few showers inland. Lows 36-40 inland, 42-44 beaches
Friday: cloudy, periods of heavy rain. Inland Low 50s, Beaches upper 50s.