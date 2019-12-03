Chilly today with a warming trend this week

Despite sunshine, temperatures today will only warm into the mid 50s. High pressure will build in from the south and control our weather towards the middle of the week. This will keep us dry and help to warm temperatures into the low 60s for the second half of the week.

A weak front will push through on Friday, bringing a small chance for showers. High pressure builds in from the north again for the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will again fall as cooler and drier air will return for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will only rise to the mid 50s, upper 50 to near 60 on Sunday. We’ll have a slight chance for a stray shower Sunday afternoon but a better chance comes on Monday as we warm back to the upper 60s.

Today: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs 53-54

Tonight: mostly cloudy and cold. Lows 33-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs 59-62