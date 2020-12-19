Christmas toy giveaway and car show in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Christmas toy giveaway and car show is happening this weekend in Conway.

The toy giveaway is Sunday and the One and Done Nightclub parking lot on Highway 544 from 1 p.m. until people stop attending. Joshua Rodriguez, who owns R and R landscaping, along with the owners of the One and Done Nightclub have organized the event.

Rodriguez said he wants to give back to show kids they have not been forgotten. “The kids, every kid deserves something no matter what we go through, no matter what they go through. It’s a holiday, and it’s their day,” he said.

The group collected thousands of toys and about 15 to 20 cars, including Lamborghinis and McLarens, will be there for show. Some will even be offering rides.

If you would like to donate, you can call 843-467-5596 or show up on Sunday and bring the toys.