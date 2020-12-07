Christmas tree lighting ceremony held in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach’s Neighborhood Services Department hosted the fourth annual tree lighting celebration in the Garden of Hope Sunday evening.

“Magic is in the air that’s the first thing but this is our celebration welcoming the yuletide season,” said Cookie Goings, the Director of Neighborhood Services for the City of Myrtle Beach.

This year’s celebration was combined with the ‘beachside chats’ that started in June as a way to bring people together to talk about issues impacting the community.

“Where we come together and we focus on healing, peace, understanding, and we just really listen,” said Goings.

In addition to the chats led by organizers, there were also games for kids, free snacks and hot chocolate, music, a reading from Mrs. Claus, and gift-giving from Santa Claus.

“There are more people this year and I think that’s a blessing and a testament to our community,” said Goings.

Goings added that, “We’re just hoping it’s gonna grow and continue to grow and I think it will.”

For upcoming events happening in Myrtle Beach, go to their website here.