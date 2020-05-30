City of Conway crews close road due to flooding

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – City of Conway crews are out early this morning to monitor road conditions.

Long Avenue at Grier Swamp has been closed due to flooding, according to city spokesperson Taylor Newell.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. If you see water on the road, don’t attempt to drive through it. Turn around, don’t drown.

The City of Conway is asking that the public monitor their social media pages and website for updates regarding the current closure and details on any potential additional road closures.

