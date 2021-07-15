City of Conway holds first ever public safety career fair

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – If you are looking for a job in public safety, you might be in luck. The City of Conway is hosting its first ever public safety career fair Thursday afternoon.

The city said there are currently 8 positions available for police officers, and once those positions are filled, officials say that will be the greatest number of officers the city has ever had.

Trainees with the Conway Police Department start at just more than $37,500. If you have 4 years of experience and all required certifications, that goes up to almost $41,000. Officials said police departments across the country have been struggling to get more officers to join the force and it’s something that has been happening here in Horry county as well.

The city is also looking to hire life guards. Leaders with the city said the life guard position is a part-time job.

Conway Public Information Officer Brooke Holden said other employment opportunities include municipal court, parks and recreation, solid waste, building, vehicle maintenance and more.

“Who knows what that role could turn into and evolve into after getting your start as a part time employee to it becoming a full time career with the City of Conway,” Holden said.

The career fair starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Conway Fitness and Sports Center. Make sure to bring your resume, documents and reference sheets.



