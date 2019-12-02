Clear and cold overnight; Slight warm up towards late week

Low pressure well north of our area will lift out and we’ll see clearing skies and cold temperatures overnight. Winds will remain breezy but will start to lessen as well. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low 30s inland to the mid and upper 30s at the beaches. With winds still breezy, the “feel like” temperatures come Tuesday morning will be in the 20s.

Despite sunshine, temperatures on Tuesday will only warm into the low and mid 50s. High pressure will build in from the south and control our weather towards the middle of the week. This will keep us dry and help to warm temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s by Thursday.

A weak front will push through on Friday, bringing a small chance for showers. Canadian high pressure builds in from the north again for the first half of the weekend. As so, temperatures will again start to fall and cooler and drier air will return for the weekend.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows 33-35 inland, 36-38 beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs 52-54

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs 57-60