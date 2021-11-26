Clear conditions are taking control

Happy Friday my friends! Early morning showers are lingering around right now with a cold front, as most temps have settled to the lower and mid 50s. High temps will be around 60 degrees or so today, as sunshine quickly breaks out as soon as the late morning. Chilly temps will then return tonight with clear skies, as lows plummet back to the upper 20s and low 30s.

Cool & calm conditions will hold up for the weekend, with highs on Saturday back to the 50s. We will be a bit warmer on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 60s ahead of another, dry cold front. Look for sunshine and cooler feels again to start next week, rolling right into the middle of it. Keep those sunglasses handy!

TODAY: An early shower quickly changes to mainly sunny skies. Highs around 60 to the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows averaging in the low 30s, with inland upper 20s possible.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.