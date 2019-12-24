Clear skies and sunshine

Good Evening!

After a sunny and mild Tuesday afternoon, we’re going to continue to see more clear skies overnight tonight and into tomorrow.

Overnight lows will be dropping down into the upper 30s and low 40s so your Christmas morning will be starting off a little chilly but pleasant overall.

As we continue throughout the day we’ll see more sunshine and clear skies with just a few spotty clouds. Highs will be topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s leading to a seasonable and lovely day.

As we continue thought the wee and towards the weekend, we’ll see temperatures climb back up into the upper 60s.

Looking forward to the start of next week we see a cold front move through the region leading to a cool down and the chance for some showers.