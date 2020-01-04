Clear skies to finish the weekend

Good Evening!

Sunday morning we’ll start off the day chilly but sunny with lows dropping down into the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday afternoon will continue to be cool but we’ll also see lots of sunshine leading to an overall pleasant end to your weekend. Highs will be topping out in the low to mid-50s throughout the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

Looking forward to the start of the week we’ll continue to see clear skies and sunshine as temperatures continue to linger around normal for this time of year. Tuesday we’re seeing a small chance for some scattered showers but most of the region will remain dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds.