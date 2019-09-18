Clearing and Less Humid Today

Yesterday was the last very warm day we will see in a while, and it could possibly be the final day with temperatures in the 90s this year. Much cooler weather will move in over the next few days and it will be 10 degrees cooler today. This cooler weather will last through the rest of the week. High pressure building in will bring plenty of sunshine through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s through Friday, and night time low temperatures will fall into the 50s starting tonight. We will warm back into the mid 80s for the weekend. It will stay dry through the weekend, with the next chance for rain not until the middle of next week.

Today, mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, mostly clear and cooler. Lows 54-58 inland, 60 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and mild. Highs 75-79.