Clearing coming to the rescue!

We’re reaching the light at the end of the tunnel for this work week with high pressure on the way in! Our earlier storm system will move away this afternoon, ending the rain and bringing some clearing as we press into the evening and overnight periods.

Sunshine on Thursday will warm us into the 60s, nice! After that, a dry cold front Thursday night will bring cooler weather on Friday and into the weekend, but Friday stays mainly sunny. A storm system will pass to our south on Saturday with clouds and only a small chance for a shower.

Sunshine returns Sunday and will continue into next week. It will warm back into the 60s next week!

Today: Rain in the morning, pm clouds decrease. Highs 60 inland, 56 beaches.

Tonight: Colder and mainly clear. Lows 36-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.