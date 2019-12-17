Clearing overnight with much colder temperatures on the way

A strong cold front will move through late tonight bringing in much colder weather for the rest of the week. For the rest of this evening, we’ll see periods of showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Temperatures will remain mild through Midnight. Then once the front pushes through, temperatures will drop into the 30s by early morning Wednesday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday, but highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. By Thursday morning, temperatures will drop into the 20s inland to near 30 at the beaches. High pressure builds overhead Thursday and we’ll see even colder temperatures with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll remain chilly but dry through Saturday. A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico and move north Sunday and Monday bringing back rain chances.

Tonight, gradual clearing and chilly. Lows 36-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs 48-51