Clearing skies and turning cooler to start the new year

A cold front will push through the area late this evening, and we’ll see clearing skies and a chilly start to your morning. High pressure builds in behind the front turning us cooler to start the new year. Overnight temperatures will range from the low 40s inland to the mid 40s at the beaches. New Years Eve will consist of sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 50s then climb back into the 70s by Friday, ahead of another cold front. Rain chances will build throughout the day on Friday and linger into early Saturday morning. Temps will once again slowly fall, into the low 50s by Sunday.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 40-42 inland, 44-46 beaches.
Tuesday. Sunny and cooler. High: 58-60