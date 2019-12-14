Clearing today as temperatures warm up

Morning showers will be followed by gradual clearing and mild temperatures. The low that brought the heavy rain to the Carolinas will move out and sunshine will return. Highs today will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. If we see enough sunshine, some spots could hit the mid 60s. Plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s for Sunday.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s Tuesday, but the next cold front will bring rain Tuesday, then cooler weather for the second half of the week with highs back into the low 50s

Today, rain ending, then clearing and warmer. Highs low 60s.

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Lows 38-40 inland, 42-44 beaches.

Sunday, sunny and mild. Highs low 60s.