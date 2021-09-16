Cloudier skies with showers will linger towards the weekend

Our Thursday has arrived, and with it, mainly cloudy skies with scattered about precipitation. Highs will again only rise to the mid 80s across our viewing area, but with a good deal of humidity that isn’t backing off over the next few days.

Remain weather aware today through the upcoming weekend where spotty storms remain a possibility as well, with convective potential present, but not that impressive. When you get more cloud cover it helps to limit that instability. More sun will be likely to break out towards the weekend, especially on Sunday. Keep checking back for updates, along with any potential threats forming in the Tropics.

TODAY: Humid with mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers/storms. Highs in the mid 80s overall.

TONIGHT: Limited clearing with a lingering storm possible. Lows around 70 to the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Staying cloudier with isolated showers and storms around. Highs in the mid 80s overall.