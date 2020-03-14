Clouds and showers for the weekend

Hello!

A cold front has dropped down over the region bringing with it come cooler temperatures and lots of clouds. Your Saturday afternoon will be cooler than the start of your weekend with highs topping out in the high 60s and low 70s. We’ll also see mostly cloudy skies with just a few breaks of sunshine throughout the area. Overnight into Sunday, we’ll continue to see more cloud coverage and as we head towards the morning we’ll see some rain start to fall.

Overall Sunday will be cloudy, rainy and cool with lots of rain and highs topping out in the upper 50s. Throughout the week ahead we’ll see a stationary front just linger over the region leading to more of a mix of sun and clouds and more chances for scattered showers.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & cooler, highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & cool, lows in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday: Cloudy, Rainy & chilly, highs in the upper 50s.