Clouds and showers roll in tonight

Good Evening!

After an overall pleasant Monday afternoon, we’re going to continue to see more clouds roll into the region this evening ahead of a cold front. That front will also bring with it some widespread rain and some thunderstorms which will hang out over the region through Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Continued instability and moisture will lead to more scattered showers Wednesday and widespread rain and thunderstorms Thursday. By Friday afternoon that front will finally move further off to the east helping to clear out some clouds leading to a more sunny and dry day. Looking forward to the weekend we also see some much cooler air move into the region leading to daytime highs only in the low to mid-50s.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds & Rain. Lows upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday: Cloudy & Rainy. Highs low to mid-70s.