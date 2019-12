Clouds and showers to finish the weekend

Happy Sunday!

This afternoon we’ll continue to see more warm day time highs but also more of a chance for some showers.

Throughout the afternoon and evening, we’ll see scattered showers throughout the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand as moisture moves into the region ahead of a cold front. Daytime highs will be above average once again topping out in the upper 60s and low to mid-70s.

Early Monday a cold front will move through the region causing more widespread rain and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. Once that cold front moves further off the coast we’ll see a cooldown where temperatures drop back down closer to normal.

For New Year’s Eve, we’re expecting plenty of sunshine with daytime highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight as we ring in the new year and decade we’ll be seeing mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. New Years Day will so be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.