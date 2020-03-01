Clouds and showers to start the week

Good Evening!

Monday will start off sunny but throughout the afternoon we’ll see more clouds begin to developing overhead. Late Monday night into early Tuesday morning we’ll see some scattered showers throughout the area. Tuesday afternoon will be cloudy overall with more scattered showers throughout the day. Wednesday we’ll see some of the cloud coverage clear out but some heavier showers and thunderstorms will push through the region as a cold front moves off to the east.

We’ll see a bit of a cool down to finish off the work week but highs will remain around normal in the low to mid-60s.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Late, highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.