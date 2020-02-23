Clouds and showers to start the week

Good Evening!

Overnight tonight we’ll see more clouds build over the region as more moisture streams over the area. Monday will start off cloudy and as we head towards the afternoon we’ll see more scattered showers start to develop. Rain will continue to fall through to Wednesday afternoon so we’re once again seeing some flooding risks in low lying areas and flood-prone regions. Please use extra caution on roadways as flooding may be a concern.

By Thursday morning clouds and showers clear out and we see some more sunshine move into the region.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Scattered Showers, Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.