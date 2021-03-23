Clouds have tracked in for Tuesday

Let’s get through this Tuesday! Seasonal temps will continue for the next couple of days, but there will be lots of clouds around. A storm system offshore will keep it breezy along the coast today as well. This in turn will help push clouds back into the Carolinas for the next couple of days, but temperatures remain comfy, in the 60s and low 70s.

A weak system will push through Wednesday with a slight chance for a shower. Late week warmth will move in behind this system, and temperatures will warm into the 70s and low 80s Thursday and Friday. Finally feeling like spring!

A weak cold front will move through late Friday with showers and thunderstorm potential. The front will stall nearby on Saturday, keeping a slight chance for showers. A stronger cold front will move through on Sunday with showers and t-storms again. High temperatures will be in the 70s over the weekend, then cool into the 60s on Monday.

Today: Mainly cloudy. Highs 66-68 inland, 64 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 54-56.

Wednesday: Partial sun with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 72-74 inland, 68-70 beaches.