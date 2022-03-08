A good Tuesday afternoon all! The impressive warm weather we have seen lately has come to an end, at least in the way of upper 70s to mid 80s for now. A cold front moved through early this morning and will stall to our south. We will be on the cloudier side today with a stray shower possible. High temperatures will make it still to the upper 60s and low 70s today.

The front will return northward as a warm front on Wednesday. This will warm us into the low to mid 70s on tomorrow, setting us up for a small shot at later day severe weather. A storm system moving along this front will bring periods of rain Wednesday and Thursday. The front will shift back to our south on Thursday, and highs will be in the 50s. Another area of low pressure will bring the front back northward on Friday, and it will be a warmer, and the chance for showers will continue.

A strong cold front will move through early Saturday with rain shower activity, resulting in much cooler weather for the weekend. It will clear up more for Saturday afternoon and temperatures will be in the 60s. Watch for Saturday night temps to plummet back below freezing.

Today: Mostly cloudy, but still relatively mild, with a stray shower. Highs in the upper 60s to just above 70.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. Lows 52-54 inland, 56 beaches.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers & storms. Highs in the low to mid 70s.