Clouds & showers returning today

Clouds will be moving in off the ocean today with showers developing late in the day. A warm front offshore will generate the clouds and showers today before moving through tonight. This will bring much warmer weather to start the week. There will be a slight chance for a shower tomorrow or Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will move through on Wednesday with a better chance for rain and cooler weather for the end of the week. A storm system will bring more rain Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the 40s Thursday, and 50s on Friday. It may clear and warm up for the weekend.

Today, increasing clouds and cool with a few showers late in the day. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with showers. Lows 47 inland, 52 beaches.

Monday, partly sunny and much warmer with a slight chance for a shower. Highs near 70.