Clouds slated to clear with a warming trend!

Good Tuesday morning all! Clouds stick around today as we remain on the cooler side of things. Temperatures will rebound into the mid 50s this afternoon, still slightly below average. Some sun will work to fight through later today, so all hope it not lost to see some blue sky.

Sunshine returns tomorrow in a big way, as we warm up a little more. All will be in the 60s by Thursday, as we continue to warm nicely towards the weekend!

Highs on Saturday will climb to the mid-upper 60s, and some could hit 70 ahead of a cold front. A cold front will push some showers into the region on Sunday. The showers move out Sunday night, and we’ll cool back down to the low 50s for a dry Valentine’s Day.

Today: Clouds slowly decrease with cool temps. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight: Cold with good clearing. Lows: 31-33 inland, 35-36 beaches.

Wednesday: Sunny and milder. Highs: 60-62 inland, 58 beaches.