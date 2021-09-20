Clouds to precede increasing midweek rain chances

Cloud cover will increase to start the workweek as rain chances return. We’ll remain partly sunny with a few showers throughout the day as highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. Rain potential takes a good bump up into Tuesday and Wednesday as well as the cloud cover. Have an umbrella ready tomorrow!

A cold front will move in late Wednesday night and slowly push off shore Thursday morning. A few showers could linger along the coast Thursday morning but all will gradually dry out throughout the day. We’ll cool off with lots of sunshine to wrap up the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s Friday. Lots of sunshine for the weekend with highs warming back into the 80s by Sunday. Cool fall feels will also be present during mornings from Friday into the weekend.

Today: Muggy with a few showers as pm clouds increase. Highs: 86-88 inland, 82-83 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some showers. low: 69-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers & storms; Isolated downpours. Highs 78-80 inland, 80-82 beaches.