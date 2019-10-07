Clouds will linger through Tuesday

Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight and tomorrow, keeping temperatures close to normal. A cold front will push through the Carolinas tonight, and scattered showers will continue through the evening. While most of the showers will be gone tomorrow, it will stay rather cloudy, and it will be breezy with high temperatures in the upper 70s. The clouds will break on Wednesday, and we will see plenty of sunshine Thursday. Temperatures will remain close to normal with highs in the mid 70s through Friday, and humidity will be low. A cold front will move through over the weekend with a small chance for showers, especially on Sunday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and breezy with a stray shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.