Clouds will linger through Wednesday

The mostly cloudy, mild weather we saw today will continue through tomorrow. A storm system developing off the Mid Atlantic coast will keep a brisk north wind going for the next couple days, and will lower our humidity and will keep the cooler weather in place this for the next couple of days. Clouds will stay put tonight and tomorrow, then will break up on Thursday. High pressure will build in on Friday, diminishing the wind, and allowing some spots to warm to near 80. A weak cold front will move through on Saturday with a few showers, but not much off a cool down.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 56 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.