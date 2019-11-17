Cloudy and staying breezy today

A strong low pressure system just off the Carolina coast will keep cloudy and breezy conditions today with leftover light rain possible through the first half of the day.

Winds will remain breezy with sustain winds 15-25mph and gust still in the 30s. But by the evening, winds will start to diminish some. Temperatures will warm into the low and mid 50s this afternoon.

Weak high pressure will build in Monday as our storm system moves away. This will bring drier and warmer air back to the region. Highs Monday & Tuesday into the upper 50s and low 60s.

A weak dry cold front will move through Tuesday with a few extra clouds, but won’t do much to the temperatures as we will continue to warm into the upper 60s by the end of the week. Another cold front will approach by the weekend, bringing us our next chance for rain.

Today: mostly cloudy, windy and cool with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 52-54.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows 39-42 inland, 42-44 beaches.

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs 56-58.