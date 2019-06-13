Cloudy Start with Gradual Clearing Today





The wet weather we have seen recently has finally come to an end. The storm system that brought yesterday’s rain has moved away. The clouds will stick around this morning but skies will gradually clear throughout the afternoon. It will be warmer today with high temperatures in the mid 80s. A cold front will move through tonight, bringing in cooler, drier weather. It will be sunny Friday through the weekend with very pleasant weather. Humidity will be low Friday and Saturday, then start to increase on Sunday. Next week will be typical June weather… warm and humid with hit or miss late day thunderstorms.

Today, clearing, windy and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 58-60 inland, 64 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs 80-85.





