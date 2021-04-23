Coastal Carolina University launches program to help international students

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University (CCU) is launching a program next semester to help international students through language barriers and navigating the differences in American higher education.

The Global Achievement Pathway program has two paths.

“A student with more limited English-speaking skills will come in at our first level and during that program they will take mainly English programs that are developmental and taught by English-as-a-second-language professionals so that they can enhance those skills and then be able to also take a university 110 course that exposes them to the overall campus community,” Associate Provost for Global Initiatives, Darla Domke-Damonte said.

The other path also has an English component, but also focuses on sharpening research abilities and other beneficial skills for students.

“Level two will focus on developing those research and communication skills more effectively, but also put them in other University studies classes,” Domke-Damonte said.



Students like Nic Planchard, a senior at CCU, said he would have benefited from this program when he came to the United States from Luxembourg for college.

Planchard says his life-long dream was to play tennis at the division one level, but because his English wasn’t strong enough, he had to start his college career at a division two school in Tennessee.



“I had to go to a school that accepted my low grades which was only one school out of 10 schools,” he said. “If I could have come to Coastal right away I think it would have been better.”

Planchard transferred to Coastal before his senior year and final year of college sports eligibility. The team won the conference championship that year and since, he’s been busy.

“I did two undergraduates and two graduates,” he said. “I have biology, exercise and sports science, then an MBA and a sports management Masters’.”



Planchard, who graduates next month, said the language barrier for international students is a challenge.

“It’s why you stay around the international students because you are kind of afraid at the start to talk English with Americans, but the good thing about Americans is they can be very friendly right away with you.”

Leisha Desiro is the director for international recruitment and admission at CCU. She said while the program is heavily focused on helping international students improve their English, that is only one part of the curriculum.

“University systems are so different around the world,” Desiro said. “Students coming in while they may have limited or even great English abilities, getting used to the culture of the United States higher institution is very important as well; learning what university professors expect in the U.S., how to communicate with them, how to write papers, those types of expectations are a big part of the program as well.”



Right now, Coastal Carolina University has more than 200 international students from 56 countries.

The University said according to NAFSA, more than one million international students at United States colleges and universities contributed more than $40 billion to the U.S. economy.

In South Carolina, a 2020 Institute of International Education Open Doors report indicates the more than 6,000 international students in the state contributed almost $2 million to the state’s economy.