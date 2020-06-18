Coastal Carolina University leaders developing furlough plans, evaluating other ‘cost-saving’ measures

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University officials say, the University is making plans for staffing furloughs as a way to help save money.

On May 18th, Governor Henry McMaster signed a resolution allowing state-supported universities, like Coastal Carolina, to seek mandatory furloughs so long as they are consistent with the South Carolina standard. Meaning, furlough days are limited to a maximum of 20 working days per fiscal year.

CCU Associate Vice President for University Communications, Martha Hunn, confirmed to News13, the University is developing furlough plans and they have not yet been finalized.

Hunn also confirmed, University President, David DeCenzo and administration could take more voluntary furlough days as well.

Right now, “If employees duties are not mission-critical during this time, those employees are using sick or annual leave,” Hunn said in a statement. “If employees have exhausted their leave with pay, they move to leave without pay.”

News13 also learned, in an effort to save money, the athletics department may not hire for new positions, fill vacant positions or may not renew some current positions.

One cost-saving measure the University was informed of, came from former CCU football coach and current Chair of Athletics, Joe Moglia. Hunn confirms Moglia told administration he would forego receiving a salary in the upcoming year.

The University faces a budget deficient of about $20 million dollars as University leaders prepare for a 15% decrease in enrollment. In a previous Board of Trustees meeting, leaders said, if students were to continue classes remotely rather than on campus, that deficit could rise to $40 million.

The University has since announced classes will resume on campus in the Fall and released the plan for reopening, as well as announced tuition will be frozen for the next two years.