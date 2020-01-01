Cold again tonight

Temperatures will drop back into the 30s tonight, but we are expecting a return to warm weather for the end of the week. High pressure centered over the Southeast will keep us calm and cold tonight. As the high moves offshore tomorrow, we will start to warm up. High temperatures tomorrow will make it into the low 60s, then mid 70s are expected on Friday. A storm system will start to send some clouds our way tonight and tomorrow, then rain is expected late Friday into Saturday. Cooler weather will follow this system with highs in the 60s Saturday, then 50s Sunday. Next week will start with sunshine, and temperatures close to normal for early January.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 35 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Friday, partly sunny and much warmer with showers late in the day. Highs in the mid 70s.